303,094 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 93.2% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 38,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 162.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 342,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 211,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSI opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

