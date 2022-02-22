Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
