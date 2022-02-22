Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Lowered to €60.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €61.00 ($69.32) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $27,140,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

