Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $11.52 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 63,553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

