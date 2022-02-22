Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.16.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.60%.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

