Citigroup Inc. Invests $79,000 in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $194,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.08. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

