Citigroup Inc. Buys 6,735 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 376.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 1,462,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 229,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,145,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVGI. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

