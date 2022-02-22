Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) by 94.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cosan by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,377,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cosan by 1,352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 777,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cosan by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 80,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cosan by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE CSAN opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.98. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

