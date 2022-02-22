Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CTBI opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.07. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 36.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

