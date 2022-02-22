Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $4,342,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $88,968,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

