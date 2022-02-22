Analyzing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veoneer and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 3 7 0 0 1.70 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Veoneer currently has a consensus price target of $30.27, indicating a potential downside of 14.05%. REE Automotive has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 312.46%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Veoneer.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -23.39% -35.98% -19.52% REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veoneer and REE Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 2.87 -$545.00 million ($3.48) -10.12 REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Veoneer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

