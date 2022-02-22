Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

PRTY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.