TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 130,348 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 728,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 123.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 328,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

