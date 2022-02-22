Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIK. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,917.50 ($26.08) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,911 ($25.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76). The firm has a market cap of £4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,090.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,305.32.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

