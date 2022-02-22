Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerresheimer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.33 ($109.47).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GXI stock opened at €72.30 ($82.16) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of €70.65 ($80.28) and a fifty-two week high of €99.40 ($112.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.