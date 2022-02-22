Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 32.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

GPMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

