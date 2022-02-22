Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.46 ($47.12).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €34.88 ($39.64) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a one year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.03.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

