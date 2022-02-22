Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,441 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

