Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) by 164.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at 1.22 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.79 and a fifty-two week high of 5.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $509.12 million and a PE ratio of -6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

