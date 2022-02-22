BlackRock Inc. Sells 258,163 Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,155,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,163 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of GT Biopharma worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 714,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,906,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,808,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,070 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

GTBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

