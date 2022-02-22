BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,500,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

TGS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

