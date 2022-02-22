BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 657,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,043,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBI opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

