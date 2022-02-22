RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect RealReal to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REAL opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.54.

Get RealReal alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 76,788 shares of company stock worth $1,057,624 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in RealReal by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.