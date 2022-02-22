TriMas (TRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.
