TriMas (TRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect TriMas to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

