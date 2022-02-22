Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,874 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 66.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $595.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $805,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

