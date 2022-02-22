Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 128.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 451,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,471 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWW. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AMMO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,317,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 905,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMMO by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 825,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMMO by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 718,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMMO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $492.14 million, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AMMO had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.