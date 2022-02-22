Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CRA International by 64,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRA International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CRA International by 43.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

CRAI stock opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

