Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNS. Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 232,590 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 142,996 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 79,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNS. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $411.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

