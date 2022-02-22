Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 744,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 452,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITK stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,760 shares of company stock worth $655,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MITK. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

