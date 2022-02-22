BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNP opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

