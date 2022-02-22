Genuine Parts’ (GPC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $126.86 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

