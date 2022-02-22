Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Klépierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Klépierre from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($35.23) to €32.00 ($36.36) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Klépierre has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

KLPEF stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

