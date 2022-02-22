Barclays Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €52.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €42.00 ($47.73) to €52.00 ($59.09) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RWEOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($43.52) to €42.50 ($48.30) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($54.55) to €46.50 ($52.84) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

