Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 390.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.