Adam Saunders Acquires 100,000 Shares of NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) Stock

NGE Capital Limited (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,000.00 ($56,115.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 351.30 and a quick ratio of 350.96.

About NGE Capital

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

