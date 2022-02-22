Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $167.58

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 167.58 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.29), with a volume of 180346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.32).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

