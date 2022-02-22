Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,151.00

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,151 ($29.25) and last traded at GBX 2,191.20 ($29.80), with a volume of 308140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,315 ($31.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,995 ($40.73).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,531.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,539.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.97) per share, with a total value of £4,071.74 ($5,537.52). In the last three months, insiders bought 467 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,292.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.