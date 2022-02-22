BlackRock Inc. Has $8.81 Million Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.24. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

CRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 33,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,320,274 shares of company stock valued at $28,318,433.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.