BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 593,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $1,877,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CURV stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.