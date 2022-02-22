Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,199.00

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,199 ($16.31) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($16.59), with a volume of 8496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,231 ($16.74).

CBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.13) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.30) to GBX 1,540 ($20.94) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.72) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.83) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.90).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,338.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,435.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

