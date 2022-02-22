ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADCT opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. ADC Therapeutics SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

