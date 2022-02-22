Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,128 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,934,000.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

In other Finance Of America Companies news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOA stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA).

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.