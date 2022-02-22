Barclays Raises NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.08) to GBX 350 ($4.76) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 307.50 ($4.18).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 239 ($3.25) on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 180.36 ($2.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.10 ($3.51). The company has a market cap of £26.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.45.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.