Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $27,000 in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

RBOT stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,215 shares of company stock worth $126,740 over the last ninety days.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

