Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $28,000 Holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,646 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRPMU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 96,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 82,488 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

