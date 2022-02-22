Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Brink’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brink’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

