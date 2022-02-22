Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

