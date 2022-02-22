Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GNK opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93.

GNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

