Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:GNK opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $786.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.93.
GNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.
Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.