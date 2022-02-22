DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of DRT stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.54.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
