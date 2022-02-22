DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Shares of DRT stock opened at C$2.10 on Tuesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$5.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.54.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

