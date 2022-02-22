Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $275.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $221.50.

Shares of PXD opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $237.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after acquiring an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

