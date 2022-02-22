Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

SO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 38.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

